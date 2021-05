Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 21

Panaji: A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday (May 19) said it will pronounce the verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 21. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

The additional district court was to pronounce the verdict on April 27 but judge Kshama Joshi had adjourned the verdict to May 12. On May 12, it was further adjourned to May 19. The court had earlier said the adjournment was due to lack of staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. Tejpal has been out on bail since May 2014.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

