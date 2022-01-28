Goa Election 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP predicted to lead amidst close contest with Congress

New Delhi: Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls 2022, Zee News conducted a massive, and possibly, the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected - to check the mood of the voters ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The ‘Janata Ka Mood’ poll - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states that are going to polls from February 10 - apart from Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. Goa will go to polling on February 14 and results will be out on March 10.

Goa has a total of 40 seats. North Goa has 23 seats and South Goa has 17 seats. In 2017, BJP in North Goa won 36% vote share, Congress had 27% vote share while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had 6% vote share. When it came to South Goa's vote share, BJP had 28% vote share, Congress had 30% and Others had 42%.

Here's the vote percentage in the whole of Goa as per the Opinion Poll:

Goa vote percentage

BJP: 31%

CONG: 29%

AAP: 11%

MGP+: 11%

GFP: 03%

OTH: 15%

North Goa vote percentage

BJP: 38%

CONG: 27%

AAP: 10%

MGP: 10%

GFP: 04%

OTH: 11%

South Goa vote percentage

BJP: 23%

CONG: 32%

AAP: 13%

MGP+: 13%

GFP: 03%

OTH: 16%

Here are the seat counts that parties are predicted to win from Goa:

Goa Seats:

BJP: 15-19

CONG: 14-18

AAP: 0-2

MGP+: 3-5

GFP: 1-2

OTH: 0-1

Seats in North Goa as per Opinion Poll stand at:

BJP: 9-11

CONG: 8-10

AAP: 0

MGP+: 2-4

GFP: 0-1

OTH: 0-1

Seats in South Goa as per Opinion Poll stand at:

BJP: 6-8

CONG: 6-8

AAP: 0-1

MGP+: 0-1

GFP: 0-1

OTH: 0

So who do Goa residents want as their Chief Minister?

Here's what Opinion Poll says:

Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 30%

Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 11%

Digambar Kamat (CONG): 27%

Amit Palekar (AAP): 9%

Others: 23%

North Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 34%

Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 13%

Digambar Kamat (CONG): 25%

Amit Palekar (AAP): 8%

Others: 20%

South Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 23%

Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 8%

Digambar Kamat (CONG): 31%

Amit Palekar (AAP): 12%

Others: 26%

Goa residents also spoke about their PM choice. While 53% wanted Narendra Modi, 38% said they want to see Rahul Gandhi as PM. 9% of residents said they wanted others as PM.

The chief concerns for Goa residents in this poll, as per Opinion Poll, is:

Unemployment: 65%

Tourism: effect of Covid-19: 58%

Corruption: 44%

Road safety: 42%

Issues related to foreigners: 38%

Live TV