Goa Election 2022: Opinion Poll

Goa Election 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP predicted to lead amidst close contest with Congress

Goa has a total of 40 seats. North Goa has 23 seats and South Goa has 17 seats. As per the Opinion Poll, BJP's vote percentage will be 31% while Congress' vote percentage is predicted to be 29%

New Delhi: Ahead of Goa Assembly Polls 2022, Zee News conducted a massive, and possibly, the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected - to check the mood of the voters ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. 

The ‘Janata Ka Mood’ poll - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states that are going to polls from February 10 - apart from Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. Goa will go to polling on February 14 and results will be out on March 10. 

Goa has a total of 40 seats. North Goa has 23 seats and South Goa has 17 seats. In 2017, BJP in North Goa won 36% vote share, Congress had 27% vote share while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had 6% vote share. When it came to South Goa's vote share, BJP had 28% vote share, Congress had 30% and Others had 42%.

Here's the vote percentage in the whole of Goa as per the Opinion Poll:

Goa vote percentage

BJP: 31%
CONG: 29%
AAP: 11%
MGP+: 11%
GFP: 03%
OTH: 15%

North Goa vote percentage

BJP: 38%
CONG: 27%
AAP: 10%
MGP: 10%
GFP: 04%
OTH: 11%

South Goa vote percentage

BJP: 23% 
CONG: 32% 
AAP: 13% 
MGP+: 13%
GFP: 03%
OTH: 16%

Here are the seat counts that parties are predicted to win from Goa:

Goa Seats:

BJP: 15-19
CONG: 14-18
AAP: 0-2
MGP+: 3-5
GFP: 1-2
OTH: 0-1

Seats in North Goa as per Opinion Poll stand at:

BJP: 9-11
CONG: 8-10
AAP: 0
MGP+: 2-4
GFP: 0-1
OTH: 0-1

Seats in South Goa as per Opinion Poll stand at:

BJP: 6-8
CONG: 6-8
AAP: 0-1
MGP+: 0-1
GFP: 0-1
OTH: 0

So who do Goa residents want as their Chief Minister?
Here's what Opinion Poll says:

Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 30%
Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 11%
Digambar Kamat (CONG): 27%
Amit Palekar (AAP): 9%
Others: 23%

North Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 34%
Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 13%
Digambar Kamat (CONG): 25%
Amit Palekar (AAP): 8%
Others: 20%

South Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 23%
Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 8%
Digambar Kamat (CONG): 31%
Amit Palekar (AAP): 12%
Others: 26%

Goa residents also spoke about their PM choice. While 53% wanted Narendra Modi, 38% said they want to see Rahul Gandhi as PM. 9% of residents said they wanted others as PM.

The chief concerns for Goa residents in this poll, as per Opinion Poll, is:

Unemployment: 65%
Tourism: effect of Covid-19: 58%
Corruption: 44%
Road safety: 42%
Issues related to foreigners: 38%

