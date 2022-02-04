Goa Polls: Congress will form govt with full majority, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (February 4) while conducting a virtual rally from Goa announced, a new 'Nyay Scheme' under which Rs 6,000 per month will be automatically transferred to Goa's poorest citizen.

"We're taking a historic decision in Goa, a new 'Nyay Scheme' will be launched. Rs 6,000 per month, i.e. Rs 72,000 in a year, will automatically be transferred to Goa's poorest citizens," said Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking the BJP Rahul said, "You saw how BJP govt failed in tourism, COVID19, and employment. We're not giving tickets to defectors, have given tickets to new people this time."

Taking a dig at other rival parties, Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress will form a govt in Goa with a full majority. The fight is between Congress and BJP only, do not waste your vote."

