Goa polls: Mamata Banerjee, Leander Paes among TMC star campaigners

New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday (January 21) shared the names of its star campaigner who will be campaigning for upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Luizinho Faleiro, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Leander Paes are some of the 30 declared star campaigners for TMC for Goa Assembly polls 2022.

The Trinamool was not in the fray in Goa in 2017 elections, but had put up 20 candidates in the 2012 elections and managed to poll 1.81 per cent of the total valid votes cast. Congress recently has rejected Trinamool's offer for an alliance for forthcoming assembly polls in Goa.

All the 40 constituencies of Goa will go to the polls on February 14 in a single phase.