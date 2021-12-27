Goa reports its first Omicron case in an 8-year-old

New Delhi: Goa on Monday (December 27) reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in an eight-year-old boy, reported PTI. The child arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom, where a wave of new infections has been reported.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told PTI on Monday that the boy, who travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, was confirmed to be infected with Omicron, as per his test report received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Rane further added that the Goa state government will take necessary steps to spread the curb as per the Central government’s Omicron protocol and will implement stringent restrictions based on the need.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already asked the tourism stakeholders to stay alert and ensure there is no spread of COVID-19 during festivities, in the wake of the upcoming New Year celebrations.

On Sunday, Goa reported 25 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's infection count to 1,80,050, while the death toll remained constant at 3,519, as per official data.

Meanwhile, India’s total Omicron tally on Monday stood at 578 with 156 new cases reported on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

