School reopening

Goa to reopen all educational institutions from class 1 to 12 from February 21

The Goa government said, "As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21."

Image courtesy: ANI

Panaji: The Goa government has decided to reopen all educational institutions from class 1 to 12 from February 21, as the COVID-19 cases have come down. 

Issuing an order on Thursday, the state government said, "As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21."

The official order further said, "COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines." 

Notably, Goa on Thursday reported 103 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection.

According to the state health department, the overall caseload reached 2,44,508, while the death toll went up to 3,785, adding that the recovery tally rose to 2,39,496 as 481 patients recuperated during the day. 

There are 1,227 active cases in the state. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,508, new cases 103, death toll 3,785, recoveries 2,39,496, active cases 1,227, samples tested till date 18,61,114. 

(With Agency Inputs)

