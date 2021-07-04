Goa to start ‘Tika 1.2’ from July 5, focus on second COVID-19 vaccine dose beneficiaries

New Delhi: In order to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, Goa will launch a ‘Tika Utsav’ from July 5 which will focus on administering the second dose to beneficiaries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed through his Twitter handle on Saturday (July 3).

The drive has been termed ‘Tika 1.2’, an inspiration from Centre’s 'Tika Utsav' that began in April to boost the vaccination drive across the country.

"The Government of Goa is now launching Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July 2021, that will emphasise on administration of the 2nd dose of Vaccine to those who have completed 84 days," Sawant tweeted.

The CM added that during the drive, all adults can get their first or second COVID-19 doses. "However, all persons above 18+ can walk-in to get either 1st or 2nd dose during this drive at any of the venues. The public may contact their local representatives / Health Officials for the time table of venue in their locality,” his tweet read.

However, all persons above 18+ can walk-in to get either 1st or 2nd dose during this drive at any of the venues. The public may contact their local representatives / Health Officials for the time table of venue in their locality. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 3, 2021

According to the Union Health Ministry, 9,60,730 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Goa so far, out of which 8,37,780 are first doses.

On Friday (July 2), the Goa government had extended the lockdown till July 12 with a few relaxations. CM Sawant relaxed the timing of the shops which are now allowed to open from 7 am to 6 pm. Moreover, the state government reopened the salons, outdoor sports complexes and stadiums after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV