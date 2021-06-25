Both COVID-19 vaccine doses mandatory for tourists visiting Goa

New Delhi: If you plan to visit Goa after the COVID-19 induced restrictions are lifted, ensure that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Goa government is planning to make it mandatory for tourists to be fully vaccinated with both doses. Those visiting Goa will also need to produce a negative RT-PCR report, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo told ANI on Thursday (June 24).

"We have to wait till July and let the number of cases go down to zero. We will reopen Goa for tourists with proper screening. Both doses of vaccines and a negative RT-PCR report will be made mandatory for tourists for the first three months after reopening of tourism in the state," Lobo said.

"The cases are coming down but we will wait for a month to start the business. For the first two months, we need to keep a close watch," the minister stated, adding that it is important to screen people coming by air and train.

Lobo further said that these rules will not apply for tourists visiting around New Year and Christmas. "In October, November and December the protocols will change and so it will not affect the tourists coming in the state for New Year or Christmas," he assured.

On June 19, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended the corona curfew till June 28. Sawant said that tourism activities in Goa would resume only after the population in the age group of 18-44 is administered at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Goa registered 229 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries and 9 deaths on Thursday, as per the media bulletin issued by the state.

(With agency inputs)

