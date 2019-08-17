close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

GoAir flight to Bangkok makes U-turn to Delhi as crew forgets navigation charts

The GoAir A320neo aircraft -- VT WJA -- with 146 passengers on board landed back in New Delhi after the crew realised that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put in place on board the aircraft before departure. 

GoAir flight to Bangkok makes U-turn to Delhi as crew forgets navigation charts
File photo

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir`s Delhi-Bangkok flight made a mid-air turn back to the capital as the aircraft operating the service was not equipped with mandatory navigational charts, the airline said on Friday.

The GoAir A320neo aircraft -- VT WJA -- with 146 passengers on board landed back in New Delhi after the crew realised that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put in place on board the aircraft before departure. 

Live TV

"All aircraft are equipped with these charts for navigational purposes at airports. This particular aircraft was recently delivered to GoAir and normally dedicated to operating within India on domestic routes," a GoAir spokesperson said.

"It was swapped with the original aircraft to operate the Bangkok flight due to maintenance requirements and during that process, the update of the navigation charts did not happen. Taking safety into account, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure that the required navigation charts were on board," he added. 

The same flight took-off later with all 146 passengers on board.

 

 

Tags:
GoAirFlightBangkokNavigation charts
Next
Story

PM Modi reaches Bhutan on two-day visit, accorded with Guard of Honour

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Rajasthan: Harish's blind father also committed suicide after his death from mob lynching