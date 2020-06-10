GoAir passengers can reschedule booking without any charges for departure up to 31st July

New Delhi: GoAir on Wednesday (June 10) issued a GoAlert for all flights that the airline has been authorized to operate by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The GoAir alert for all flights are:

- You can choose to cancel the booking by paying the applicable cancellation fee.

- You can reschedule your booking without any charges for departure up to 31st July. Fare difference if any, will be applicable.

- To reschedule your booking for departure beyond 31st July, a rescheduling fee would be applicable. Fare difference if any, will be applicable.

- In case GoAir is unable to operate any of the scheduled flights, you will be accommodated on an alternate flight (-/+ 24 hours) from the original date of travel.

- In case we are unable to accommodate you on an alternate flight, you will get a full refund without any penalties. For ALL Flights that GoAir has been denied permission to operate

- GoAir will automatically protect your PNR and you can use the value of your ticket for travel on a future date

- While sector change is permitted, name change is not permitted

- Fare difference if any, will be applicable.

"We urge you to please use the self-service options under "Manage Booking" on our app or website www.goair.in for rebooking. Our call centres are seeing heavy call volumes and may not be able to respond to your call in its usual timely manner," it said, adding "We hope this effort on our part helps you manage these difficult time better."

The GoAir official spokesperson, however, said that the airline is operating with 1/3rd of fleet capacity. "Earlier (pre-COVID), the company was operating with 330 fleet/network strength, but now operating only with 97 fleet strength. In that too, there have been reductions in the fleet due to Kolkata Amphan and restrictions at Mumbai airport."

In addition, flight cancelled at some routes, as there isn't demand in certain sectors. For now, the airline is operating with even less than 1/3rd or 97 fleet strength, said the spokesperson.

For travel date till 31st May, the airline is giving change your flight travel date. But for travelling June 1 onwards, all refunds and cancellations rules are being followed.

The airline, however, admitted to inconvenience caused to passengers and added that the refund may take some more time because of manpower crunch.