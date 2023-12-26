Ayodhya: In a fiery response to Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's recent controversial remark on Hinduism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya minced no words on Tuesday, suggesting that individuals like Swami Prasad have lost their mental clarity. "By making such statements, these people are doing wrong for themselves," remarked the Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday, emphasizing the adverse impact of such divisive rhetoric.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: On Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "God has made the brain of the opposition leader incapable and he's not able to understand what to speak and what not. Nobody can weaken or erase Sanatana,… pic.twitter.com/SLu6amIU4Q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2023

UP Deputy CM Reflects On Political Shifts

Taking a trip down memory lane, Keshav Prasad Maurya reminded Swami Prasad Maurya of the Samajwadi Party's past dominance in Uttar Pradesh. He noted the significant deterioration in their present condition compared to the time when they held sway over the state.

"God has made the brain of the Opposition leader incapable, and he's not able to understand what to speak and what not," asserted the UP Deputy CM. He added, "Nobody can weaken or erase Sanatana, Hindutva and stop the construction of Ram temple by saying such things."

UP Deputy CM Pays Homage At Hanuman Garhi Mandir

Continuing with his day, Keshav Prasad Maurya paid homage at the revered Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya. The temple priest, Mahant Raju Das, presented him with a mace, symbolizing strength and authority.

"Today is Tuesday. It is important to have a darshan of Bajrangbali before seeing Lord Ram. After seeing Bajrangbali, my mind has become refreshed. I have also been presented with a mace," shared the Deputy Chief Minister.

Swami Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remark Sparks Debate

On Sunday, Swami Prasad Maurya stirred controversy with his assertion, "Hindu ek dhoka hai" (Hinduism is a deception). He referenced prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, claiming they had made similar statements in the past.

"In 1955, the Supreme Court said in its order that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life," argued Maurya. The Samajwadi Party leader's comments have reignited a heated discussion, drawing diverse reactions and condemnation from various quarters.

Concerns Over Core Identity: Reactions Pour In

Maurya's statement challenging the core identity of the Hindu community has raised concerns about potential repercussions. Many individuals and religious leaders within the community have expressed displeasure, condemning the assertion as "misleading and disrespectful." The remarks have sparked a broader debate about the diverse interpretations of Hinduism and its implications on the social fabric.