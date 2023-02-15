topStoriesenglish2573398
Godavari Express Derails in Telangana, no Casualties Reported

Six coaches (S1, S2, S3, S4, GS, SLR) of Godavari Express, which travels from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar in Telangana.

Feb 15, 2023

New Delhi: The Godavari Express on Wednesday (February 15, 2023) morning derailed in Telangana. According to officials, the train, which travels from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. Official said that the six coaches (S1, S2, S3, S4, GS, SLR) got derailed and that there was no report of any casualties or injuries.

"Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches," the South Central Railway informed in a tweet.

They also shared a helpline number: 040 27786666.

More details are awaited.

