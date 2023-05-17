'Going For Rest Now', Says DK Shivakumar As Suspense Over Next Karnataka CM Continues

New Delhi: As the suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister continued on Wednesday, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that he has left the decision to the High command, who will take the final decision. "I'm going for rest," a tired Shivakumar said while arriving at Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence. On being asked about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar had earlier said, "Nothing, no discussion. Just pranaam..."

It has been four days after Congress registered an emphatic victory in Karnataka assembly polls by pushing BJP out of the only southern state it had, but the party is still mulling over the choice of the next Chief Minister. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party in charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala and party leader MB Patil came to the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday evening.

#WATCH | Delhi: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of general secretary KC Venugopal.



He says, "There is nothing to tell...we have left it to the high command...High command will take the call. I'm going for rest."#KarnatakaCMRace pic.twitter.com/JK0dSdhUnn May 17, 2023

Earlier this evening, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar met Surjewala at the latter's residence. DK also held a discussion with leaders of the party and his supporters at his brother-party MP DK Suresh's residence here. Amid the suspense over the probable names, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also met former MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Also Read: Two Ex-Ministers Blame Siddaramaiah For Collapse Of JD(S)-Congress Government In Karnataka In 2019

The official media handle of Congress shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi with both the leaders

Calling Gandhi a "jannayak" - leader of the people - the Congress tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi ji met DK Shivakumar ji and Siddaramaiah ji after the landslide victory in Karnataka."

Next Karnataka CM To Be Announced Today Or Tomorrow: Surjewala

Earlier Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours. Surjewala also dismissed speculative reports that Siddaramaiah was likely to be named the chief minister once again.

"Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," he told reporters.