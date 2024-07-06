'Going To Form Government In Gujarat..,' Says Rahul Gandhi Eyeing Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Gujarat on Saturday to meet the part workers, and also the families impacted by recent tragedies, including the Rajkot game zone fire, boat capsize incidents in Vadodara, and the Morbi bridge collapse. The leader of the Opposition (LoP) addressed the party working in Ahmedabad and said that the grand old party is going to form the government in Gujarat after 30 years.

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and said that the way they have broken out of office we will break their government.

"...The way they broke our office, we are going to break their government... But there are shortcomings in Gujarat Congress... There are two types of horses, one for racing and one for weddings... 'Congress race ke ghode ko shadi mein, aur shadi ke ghode ko race mein laga deti hai'," Gandhi said.

While addressing the party meeting, said that the grand old party is going to form a government after 30 years in Gujarat under the leadership of me and my sister.

"In the last elections, we did not contest against the BJP properly... In 2017, we worked hard for 3 months and the results were good... Now, we have 3 years, we will leave the finishing line behind... You are going to form the government in Gujarat after 30 years... Party leadership including me and my sister, all are going to stand with you," Gandhi added.

Congress leader also highlighted the Ayodhya issues and said that the people of Ayodhya were upset that no one from Ayodhya was invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

"The farmers of Ayodhya lost their land when the Airport was built. The people of Ayodhya were upset that no one from Ayodhya was invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple... The movement which was started by Advani Ji, whose centre was Ayodhya, INDIA Alliance has defeated that movement in Ayodhya," he added.