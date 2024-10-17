In a massive crackdown, Lokayukta Police seized properties valued at over Rs 90 crore from the residence of Ramesh Hingorani, a retired junior auditor in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The raids, conducted by six teams of the Bhopal unit of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment, seaached multiple locations, including two schools run by Hingorani's family members and a marriage garden in city's Gandhi Nagar area.

Hingorani's family operates at least three private schools in Bhopal, with two located in Gandhi Nagar. Allegations suggest that Hingorani has invested in real estate in Bhopal and other parts of the state, with his family accused of selling government properties to real estate developers.

Lokayukta teams seized gold jewellery valued at nearly Rs 70 lakh, along with cash amounting to Rs 12 lakh and four luxury cars in raids, which continued until midnight on Wednesday. However, the evaluation of immovable properties was still ongoing as of Thursday morning, according to an official.

In a surprising twist, police confiscated an unlicensed pistol from Nilesh Hingorani, Ramesh's son, during the raid on Prerna School. Nilesh has been booked under the Arms Act, confirmed Sanjay Shukla, DSP Bhopal unit of Lokayukta.

The raids were prompted by a case filed against Hingorani, alleging assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Hingorani previously served in the technical education department secretariat in Satpura Bhawan.

This isn't the first time Hingorani's family has faced scrutiny. Last year, MP Police demolished a marriage garden owned by Hingorani's family members in Bhopal's Bairagarh area.