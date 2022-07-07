NewsIndia
BHAGWANT MANN

Dr Gurpreet Kaur is gold medalist in MBBS from Ambala, know all about Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s second wife here

The wedding ceremony of 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann was attended by the Punjab CM's mother, sister, relatives, and various Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dr Gurpreet Kaur is gold medalist in MBBS from Ambala, know all about Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s second wife here

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh. Punjab CM's bride Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who was born in 1993, is a physician by profession and is a gold medal from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018. Dr Gurpreet Kaur hails from a village in Pehowa area of Haryana's Kurukshetra district. Mann’s father-in-law is a farmer, while his mother-in-law is a homemaker. 

The wedding ceremony of 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann was attended by the Punjab CM's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests only. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family also attended the event, along with Raghav Chadha, a senior leader of the AAP and a Rajya Sabha member.

The pictures that surfaced on social media showed the Punjab CM and his bride at the Anand Karaj ceremony. Gurpreet Kaur (30) shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)". Take a look here: 

Donning golden attire and a yellow turban with traditional studded `kalgi` atop, groom Mann arrived for the wedding under a Phulkari `dupatta` with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, Kejriwal and a select few AAP senior leaders walking beside him.

This is Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

Bhagwant MannBhagwant Mann weddingBhagwant Mann marriageArvind KejriwalRaghav Chaddha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress