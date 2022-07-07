New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh. Punjab CM's bride Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who was born in 1993, is a physician by profession and is a gold medal from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018. Dr Gurpreet Kaur hails from a village in Pehowa area of Haryana's Kurukshetra district. Mann’s father-in-law is a farmer, while his mother-in-law is a homemaker.

The wedding ceremony of 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann was attended by the Punjab CM's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests only. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family also attended the event, along with Raghav Chadha, a senior leader of the AAP and a Rajya Sabha member.

The pictures that surfaced on social media showed the Punjab CM and his bride at the Anand Karaj ceremony. Gurpreet Kaur (30) shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)". Take a look here:

Donning golden attire and a yellow turban with traditional studded `kalgi` atop, groom Mann arrived for the wedding under a Phulkari `dupatta` with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, Kejriwal and a select few AAP senior leaders walking beside him.

This is Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).