Gold Medalist Kabaddi Player Among 2 Minors Rescued By Delhi Police From GB Road Brothel

Delhi Police on Sunday rescued two minor girls, including a gold medalist kabaddi player, from a brothel in the GB Road area of Kamla Market. The girls, aged around 17, were forced into prostitution and had been kept captive for months. The police arrested two accused, including a woman, who were involved in the human trafficking racket.

The raid was conducted by the Central District Police on Sunday, following a tip-off about a brothel operating in the area. The police found the two girls, who claimed to be adults, but upon questioning, revealed their true age. The girls were rescued and taken for medical examination and counseling before being sent to a shelter home.

Upon counselling, it was revealed that the girls had come to the brothel with one Kiran Devi a year ago and two persons, Rishi and Sanjay, had brought them to her, the officer said.

The police investigation revealed that one of the accused, Lala Ram alias Sunil (48), had tampered with the girls' Aadhaar cards to show them as adults. He was arrested from his residence. The other accused, Kiran (53), was arrested for forcing the minor girls into prostitution.

The police said Ram was arrested from his home at the request of accused Devi, who was apprehended by the team. He was found to be in possession of a mobile phone, a digital notebook, six photocopies of Aadhaar cards, one pan card, and 14 passport-sized photographs of various men and women.



As a result, two separate cases were filed against both under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Vardhan said, adding that "further investigation is underway to break the nexus."

He said earlier on July 12, another minor girl was rescued from GB Road and now after following due legal procedure under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, an eviction-cum-sealing order has been obtained for the brothel building from which that minor was rescued. This will act as a deterrent for persons involved in such activities, the officer added.

The police are now questioning the accused to determine how many other girls they had forced into the trade. The case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, including the POCSO Act. The rescued kabaddi player had won a gold medal at the zonal level, but her dreams were shattered when she was forced into prostitution. The police are now working to reunite the girls with their families.