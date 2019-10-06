close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IGI Airport

Gold worth Rs 45.44 lakh seized from Afghan national at Delhi Airport

The total worth of the traced gold is valued at Rs 45,44,620 . The gold bar was seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962.

Gold worth Rs 45.44 lakh seized from Afghan national at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: One Afghan passenger who was travelling from Kabul to New Delhi was caught red-handed carrying 1315 grams of gold illegally. The malpractice was caught by the Customs officer of IGI airport at its international terminal T3.

The Custom officer recovered cut two pieces of gold bar from the Afghan national. It is informed that the gold was concealed inside the sandal worn by the accused.

The total worth of the traced gold is valued at 45,44,620 rupees. The gold bar was seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962.

Live TV

The Afghan passenger has been put under arrest in terms of Section 104 and is further being investigated by the police officials.

A similar case of gold smuggling was recorded in September 2019 where a Afghan national was caught carrying 2kg of gold worth Rs 76 lakh in IGI airport, Delhi.

Going by the officially released data of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently there has been a significant rise in the  number of people belonging to organised smuggling gangs engaged in smuggling of gold into India.

 

Tags:
IGI AirportGold smugglingcustoms officerChaos in Delhi airport
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, discuss bilateral ties

Must Watch

PT12M

'Operation Spice' was code word for Balakot airstrike, reveals IAF