Gold worth Rs 45.44 lakh seized from Afghan national at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: One Afghan passenger who was travelling from Kabul to New Delhi was caught red-handed carrying 1315 grams of gold illegally. The malpractice was caught by the Customs officer of IGI airport at its international terminal T3.

The Custom officer recovered cut two pieces of gold bar from the Afghan national. It is informed that the gold was concealed inside the sandal worn by the accused.

The total worth of the traced gold is valued at 45,44,620 rupees. The gold bar was seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962.

The Afghan passenger has been put under arrest in terms of Section 104 and is further being investigated by the police officials.

A similar case of gold smuggling was recorded in September 2019 where a Afghan national was caught carrying 2kg of gold worth Rs 76 lakh in IGI airport, Delhi.

Going by the officially released data of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently there has been a significant rise in the number of people belonging to organised smuggling gangs engaged in smuggling of gold into India.