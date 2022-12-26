GOOD NEWS amid China Covid BLAST! But people are not ready to believe

China is under Covid-19 attack once again with cases increasing continuously. According to the latest figures, China is witnessing 1 lakh new patients every day, however, latest news from the country provides some relief. China has claimed that not a single patient has died due to the epidemic in the country for the last four days.

Doubts over China's claim

Even though China is claiming that only a few thousand New Coronavirus have been reported and there has been no death in the last 4 days, the world is not convinced. It is being claimed in many reports that China is not giving the correct figures of Covid-19 cases. Many reports say that if the world trusts China's lie again, then it will be impossible to escape from the epidemic.

Reports of China transporting dead bodies in containers

There have been continuous reports claiming Covid-19 dead bodies are piling up in several cities in the Chinese country including Beijing, the capital of China, but the Chinese government is not ready to accept it. The number of fatalities in China can be figured from the fact that the government is now using containers to transport dead bodies. The situation is so bad that nobody knows when the bodies kept in the containers will be cremated.

No leave for hospital staff

Several reports from around the world claim that China failed to handle the Covid infection. With the overwhelming increase in cases, China is now not giving allowing leave to its hospital staff, and has been asked to work even if they are sick.

3 times more cases than last year

China is currently facing the worst wave of Covid-19, which no other country has seen before. It is being told that 3 times more cases are being reported as compared to last year and these cases may also increase in the coming days. But China has decided to throw dust in the eyes of the world and is claiming that Covid situation in the country is under control.

