Good news: COVID-19 pandemic under control in UP; not a single corona death in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The COVID-19 cases are fully under control in Uttar Pradesh as there has not been even a single death of a patient in the last 24 hours, while the number of infected cases has also been reduced to zero, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sharing this information, the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, "COVID-19 is fully under control in the state, which has not witnessed even a single patient's death in the last 24 hours. In many districts, the number of infected patients has been reduced to zero. The testing-tracing should be ensured to control the COVID-19."

Not only in the largest state, but the entire country is also witnessing a decline in the number of coronavirus cases. As many 9,110 COVID-19 cases and 14,016 discharges were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,47,304, including 1,43,625 active cases and 1,05,48,521 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,55,158 with the loss of 78 lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours. Around 62,59,008 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the country so far. A total of 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Of these, 6,87,138 were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. India has been recording less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 10 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

The Union ministry further said that effective strategy of containment, including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardized clinical management protocols, has ensured the low mortality levels, in addition to consistent low daily positive cases.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested up to February 8 with 6,87,138 samples being tested on Monday. The 78 new fatalities include 16 from Kerala, 15 from Maharashtra, and 11 from Punjab.

A total of 1,55,158 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,325 from Maharashtra followed by 12,387 from Tamil Nadu, 12,239 from Karnataka, 10,882 from Delhi, 10,209 from West Bengal, 8,691 from Uttar Pradesh, and 7,160 from Andhra Pradesh.

(With Agency Inputs)