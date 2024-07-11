Good News For Agniveers: Modi Government Announces 10% Reservation In CISF

Amid the ongoing row, the central government has made a significant decision regarding Agniveers. Retired Agniveers will be given jobs in the central police forces, with 10 per cent of positions reserved for them. Additionally, former Agniveers will be exempt from the physical test. Ten per cent of positions in the CISF will also be reserved for them. CISF Director General Neena Singh confirmed this information.

DG Neena Singh stated that former Agniveers benefiting from the Agnipath Scheme will also receive age limit relaxations. This will be beneficial for the CISF as it will gain trained, capable, and skilled young individuals, maintaining discipline within the force. Agniveers will have the opportunity to serve in the CISF. For the first batch of former Agniveers, the upper age limit will be relaxed by up to five years, while for subsequent batches, the relaxation will be up to three years.

BSF DG Nitin Agarwal also commented, stating, "We are preparing soldiers, which is highly beneficial. All forces will benefit from this. Agniveers will receive a 10% reservation."

Earlier, the Indian Railways has also reserved 10% of seats for retired Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable in RPF/RPSF. In 2022, the government had approved the reservation of 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

Around 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in a regular cadre of the Armed Forces after four years of service.