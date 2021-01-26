Good news for gamers! FAU-G launched in India on Republic Day 2021

The much-touted game FAU-G which is considered to be an alternative to PUBG Mobile has been launched on 72nd Republic Day, January 26, 2021. The game which shows the bravery of Indian soldiers has seen a surge in its registrations with 1 million registration within 24 hours of its opening of pre-registration. It will be available to all Android devices running on Android 8 and above. There is no update on whether iOS users will be able to download the game or not.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and announced the launch of the game today. He wrote, "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: https://bit.ly/37hijcQ #HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer."

The launch of the game comes in the aftermath of the government’s crackdown on apps and games of Chinese origin. In total, the government has banned 220 Chinese apps last year and reportedly, it is planning to ban on to impose a permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps.

Developed by Bengaluru-based nCORE Games FAU-G is an action game that revolves around the life of Indian soldiers fighting at the border to save their country from enemies. Vishal Gondal is an advisor and investor in nCORE Games. The game will initially be launched in story mode, and other gaming modes such as multiplayer, and others will be available via updates.

The game can also be downloaded from the Google Play store, as well as from the app store. The first version of the game will be more compatible with high-end and mid-range smartphones. The company will soon release a Lite version of the game for budget phone users across the country.