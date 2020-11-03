Good news! Jobs vacancy in Indian Army, check eligibility and other details here

In a good news for job seekers, Indian Army has started the application process for the recruitment of 191 candidates for SSC Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the jobs by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 12, 2020.

Who is eligible to apply at Indian Army?

- Unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates

- Widows of Defence Personnel of officers who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC)

- Final year engineering students

When will the Indian Army course start?

The course would start in April 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Key Dates

Opening date of application: October 14, 2020

Closing date of application: November 12, 2020

Age limit to apply for Indian Army jobs

For SSC(Tech)- 56 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 27 Women. 20 to 27 years as on April 1, 2021

Widows: A maximum of 35 years of age as on April 1, 2021

Candidates will have to clear two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage-1 will go to Stage-2. Those who fail in Stage-1 will have to return on the same day.

As per the notification issued by the Indian Army, the selected candidates will get salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. Interested candidates can check more details about the application process by going through the notification.