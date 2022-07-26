Lucknow University: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has awarded Lucknow University, LU, an A++ rating (NAAC). Lucknow University has become the first in Uttar Pradesh to receive an A+ grade. The NAAC team visited the Lucknow University campus for a field visit on July 21, and the assessment was completed on July 23. For the first time, NAAC awarded the University an A++ grade after a three-day evaluation. This is a significant improvement in LU NAAC grade; previously, the university had only received grades up to B+.

According to media reports, Lucknow University has been working on every parameter assessed by NAAC for the past 2.5 years, and necessary improvements have been made in the college. As a result, the university's NAAC grade skyrocketed, making history. In the 2020 NAAC evaluation, LU received a B. ALSO READ:

University of Lucknow accredited A++ with NAAC .

Our sincere gratitude to Her Excellency @GovernorofUp Smt @anandibenpatel for her constant mentorship and congratulations to the entire @lkouniv family. July 26, 2022

The NAAC grading team evaluated the administrative block, library, hostels, and other sections of the university. According to LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, the NAAC team recommended that a reading room be built in the University's Cooperative Lending Library.

On Tuesday, the NAAC team released the LU grade, and the report was delivered to Lucknow University Vice Chancellor, Professor Alok Kumar Rai. According to reports, the NAAC team also evaluated Lucknow's National PG college, and the college's grade dropped this time. National PG college has received B++ accreditation.