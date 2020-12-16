Good news: Nitish Kumar government clears proposal for free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Bihar

Fulfilling its election promise, the Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday (December 15) approved a proposal for providing free COVID-19 vaccine to people of Bihar. The decision was taken at the first Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.

It may be recalled that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced before Bihar election that people of the state would be given free coronavirus vaccines if JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP coalition comes to power.

It is learnt that the state health department has been directed by CM Kumar to work out the modalities of vaccinating every resident of Bihar.

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said: “We have decided to carry free innoculation of vaccines against Covid-19 to every resident of the state as it was a foremost promise of the BJP and also the NDA. Our decision is a big gift to people of the state after formation of the government. We feel Bihar’s biggest strength is its human resource and we want them to be protected against the deadly disease as the world is battling with the pandemic.”

Former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “The decision of the state cabinet to provide free vaccines against Covid-19 to the entire population of Bihar is a welcome decision. I feel other states should emulate it. The BJP in its manifesto had promised to provide free vaccines knowing well how in Bihar only a small section of the populace could afford it at market prices. Once the vaccines come, the frontline workers, police personnel and those above 50 would be given the doses in a phase wise manner,” he said.

During the Cabinet meeting it was also decided that the state government will generate 20 lakh jobs in government and private sector in the next five years.

The state cabinet also approved the implementation of all programmes under Atma Nirbhar Bihar and Saath Nischai (Seven resolves) -2 for the next five years (2020-2025).