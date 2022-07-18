Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; rail traffic affected on route

New Delhi: A goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Gujarat`s Dahod district on Monday (July 18, 2022), causing disruption in the rail traffic movement. Sixteen wagons of a goods train derailed in Dahod district today, following which 29 trains were diverted and one was cancelled so far, Western Railway officials said. The officials informed that there was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda railway stations after midnight.

According to the officials, the incident took place when the train was heading towards Vadodara in Gujarat from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat | A goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Dahod district at around 1 am earlier today. Rail traffic movement disrupted. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/ankjEtB3fl— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

"Sixteen wagons of the goods train derailed on both the up and down lines at 12.48 am between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda up line," the Western Railway's Vadodara division spokesperson Khemraj Meena said.

"The derailment obstructed the up and down lines. An accident relief team from Ratlam reached the site at 5.30 am and work was underway on a war-footing to clear the track. Trains on the route are being diverted," he said.

Railway sources informed PTI that sparks were seen between some coaches of the goods train near Mangal Mahudi and its station master noticed some rear parts of the train missing.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.