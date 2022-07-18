NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; rail traffic affected on route

"Sixteen wagons of the goods train derailed on both the up and down lines at 12.48 am between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda up line," the Western Railway's Vadodara division spokesperson Khemraj Meena said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Trending Photos

Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; rail traffic affected on route

New Delhi: A goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Gujarat`s Dahod district on Monday (July 18, 2022), causing disruption in the rail traffic movement. Sixteen wagons of a goods train derailed in Dahod district today, following which 29 trains were diverted and one was cancelled so far, Western Railway officials said. The officials informed that there was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda railway stations after midnight. 

According to the officials, the incident took place when the train was heading towards Vadodara in Gujarat from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. 

"Sixteen wagons of the goods train derailed on both the up and down lines at 12.48 am between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda up line," the Western Railway's Vadodara division spokesperson Khemraj Meena said.

"The derailment obstructed the up and down lines. An accident relief team from Ratlam reached the site at 5.30 am and work was underway on a war-footing to clear the track. Trains on the route are being diverted," he said.

Railway sources informed PTI that sparks were seen between some coaches of the goods train near Mangal Mahudi and its station master noticed some rear parts of the train missing.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

GujaratTrain Derailedtrain accidentWestern Railways

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022