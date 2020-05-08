Goods train runs over Madhya Pradesh labourers in Maharashtra, 16 dead

As many as 16 migrant labourers died after being crushed by a goods train at Aurangabad's Karmad in Maharashtra on Friday (May 8, 2020). A few others were seriously injured and two escaped unhurt, all of the workers are from Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place near Karmad railway station between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railways. They were sleeping on the railway track when the tragedy took place.

The injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the tragedy in Aurangabad and promised all possible assistance in the matter. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he wrote: "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided."

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal too offered condolences on the deaths and ordered a probe into the incident.

In a statement released by the Railways, the persons run over are natives of Umarya and Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh and worked at SRG Company in Jalna, Maharashtra.

The statements adds that the supervisors of the company in Jalna informed that the workers left at 7 pm in the evening on Thursday by foot and walked upto Badnapore, later they started walking on the tracks towards Aurangabad. After walking for about 36 kms, they became tiresome and sat on the track and gradually fell sleep.

Fourteen of them were on the railway track, two members adjacent to the track and three members away from track. The injured have been shifted to government hospital. The local Police and Aurangabad GRP are at the spot.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan grieved at the loss of lives in Aurangabad and announced Rs 56 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased. He also announced that a special team will visit Aurangabad and help the wounded.