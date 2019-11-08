Google slammed for 'radical' Sikh secessionist app promoting 'anti-India propaganda' on Play Store

NEW DELHI: Google is facing severe wrath on social media for allowing an app launched by a radical extremist group which is promoting "anti-India propaganda" across the globe.

Google play - the official app store for Android apps on Google has been slammed by several social media users after the app "2020 Sikh Referendum" was made available for download by users.

"Referendum 2020" is an online secessionist campaign, which aims to create a separate independent state of Khalistan for the Sikh community, launched by a US-based extremist group called "Sikhs for Justice". The free app asks its members to join their team 2020 for a "Punjab Independence Referendum", with 27 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Pakistan, listed amongst others.

Social media users were miffed after coming across the app, listed on the Play Store as already having more than 1,000 downloads, and slammed the tech giant for allowing the radical extremist movement to be on its platform. Several people have called it anti-India propaganda, while urging others to report it as "inappropriate" to have it taken down.

Now, Anti India propaganda 'Khalistan' is on Google Play Store. How can Google Play, Google Play Dev allow Radicalization on its platform? Is @NIA_India aware of it? This '2020 Sikh Referendum' app is radicalizing youth for Khalistan against India pic.twitter.com/ZzvUxewUFu - Neha Sharma __ (@karmabhumi_) November 7, 2019

This anti India '2020 Sikh Referendum' app is radicalizing youth for Khalistan against India Link: https://t.co/vFSczgtwsy pic.twitter.com/ESaGrWzHkQ *Click the 3 dots and mark as inappropriate to take it down.* *Click on hateful or abusive content.* RT - Paritosh Vyas (@paritosh2608) November 7, 2019

Earlier on July 17, 2019, the Union Cabinet banned "Sikhs for Justice", the separatist group, on the grounds of secessionism and carrying out alleged anti-national activities.

Recently, the literature on Ghazwa-e-Hind, translated as "Holy War Against India" was also made available on Play Store. It is a term allegedly mentioned in an Islamic book saying that India will be conquered by Islamic forces.