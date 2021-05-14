Goons attack BJP MP Subhas Sarkar's car with stones in Bankura, minister accuses Trinamool Congress

New Delhi: Unidentified people on Friday (May 13) attacked the car of BJP Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar at the district in West Bengal. The incident took place at Chatterjee Bagan near Patalkhuri Village of Bankura district.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Bankura Police Station against unidentified assailants and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Reacting to the attack on his vehicle, BJP MP called it an assault on the ongoing political terror in the state and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress behind it. "I can't say who carried out the attack because they couldn't be identified as their faces were covered but naturally those who are doing political terror. It's certain that people of ruling party did this," Subhas Sarkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

West Bengal: The car of BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar was attacked by unidentified people at Chatterjee Bagan near Patalkhuri Village in the district earlier today. FIR lodged at Bankura Police Station. Investigation has begun. pic.twitter.com/0vegryq41E — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

16 dead in Bengal post-poll violence

Post-poll violence in West Bengal has claimed 16 lives, with all parties including the ruling TMC complaining of attacks by rivals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised strict corrective action and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of those killed, after assuming office on May 5.

She has blamed a lax administration under the watch of the Election Commission compounded by a series of transfers of state and district police chiefs ordered by the electoral watchdog, for the state of affairs.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar accused Mamata of provoking her supporters, particularly women, to oppose central forces by various means. It is extremely painful to me that a Chief Minister should do this as this is antithetical to the rule of law.

"Is it not evident who are the victims and who are the perpetrators of crime?" he asked after visiting the Ranpagli camp.

