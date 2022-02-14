'Goons' of Akhilesh Yadav encroached on land of poor during SP rule in UP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his "goons" encroached on land belonging to the poor in five years, while the Yogi Adityanath government used bulldozers and freed land worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP's ally Apna Dal (S) candidate in Mauranipur, Shah said, "In five years, Akhilesh's goons occupied government and poor people's land, but Yogi Adityanth got land worth Rs 2,000 crore freed by using bulldozers."

"He (Akhilesh) provided different posts to 45 members of his family in the five years, while Prime Minister Modi sent 45 schemes to your houses," he said.

Highlighting the work done by the Prime Minister for the Bundelkhand region, the Home Minister said, "We have decided that we will do all-round development of Bundelkhand.

For this, Modi ji has brought Defense Corridor in Bundelkhand. Earlier people used to collect pellets in Bundelkhand but now under the leadership of Modi ji, the work of making shells will be done here and they (shells) will be used to deal with Pakistan."

On water scarcity problem in the region, Shah said "Modi and Yogi" have well understood the water crisis of Bundelkhand and took initiative to solve it.

"Five exhibition centres are about to come up in Uttar Pradesh and one of them will come up in Bundelkhand and a mega leather park will come up in Kanpur. This will provide employment to the Dalits associated with the leather business. The BJP government has thought of building two IT parks in Bundelkhand," he said.

Shah said that in Uttar Pradesh, the governments of SP-BSP -'bua and babua' (Akhilesh and Mayawati) worked to destroy the economy, but the BJP worked to bring the economy of the state to number second spot from seventh place in the country.

He said that in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh will be at number one position in terms of economy.

He said the voters here have to decide whether they want the party of Narendra Modi for the development of the country or a party that develops its own family adding that 'pariwarwadi' (dynastic) parties cannot do betterment of the state.

Shah said, "In the Congress, there was Jawaharlal Nehru, after him Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and...Can they do good to you?"

The former BJP president alleged that in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav put his son (Akhilesh Yadav) in the chair and the entire state was ruined," he said, asking people whether factories used to be opened earlier; was there 24-hours power supply; was there a toilet in every poor's house; was there a plan for every household tap for drinking water.

Shah said the only work done by Akhilesh Yadav in the five years of the SP rule in Uttar Pradesh was that he got land belonging to the poor encroached on by goons and mafia.