New Delhi: With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioning Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name as the opposition parties' candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday (June 15, 2022) said that it is "too premature" to comment on the matter. According to reports, some Opposition leaders talked to Gandhi over the phone and urged him to consider their request for being the joint opposition candidate for the post of President.

Gandhi, notably, was the consensus opposition candidate for the post of Vice President of India in 2017 but had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election.

Asked about his name doing the rounds as the Opposition's candidate for presidential polls, Gandhi told news agency PTI, "It is too premature to comment on it."

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi?

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, 77, is a former bureaucrat. He was also the governor of West Bengal from 2004 to 2009. Gandhi has also served as India's High Commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka. He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari.

Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with Opposition parties

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with various opposition parties to deliberate on the opposition's choice of a presidential nominee. Some leaders had proposed the name of NCP patron Sharad Pawar, but the veteran leader has declined to contest.

I am happy to continue my service for the well-being of the common man. pic.twitter.com/48hccVgjCa — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 15, 2022

The election to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind would be held on July 18. Kovind had defeated joint opposition nominee Meira Kumar in the last presidential polls.

(With agency inputs)