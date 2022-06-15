NewsIndia
GOPALKRISHNA GANDHI

Gopalkrishna Gandhi reacts to him being Opposition's Presidential candidate, makes BIG statement

Mamata Banerjee has mentioned Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name as the opposition parties' candidate for the upcoming Presidential election.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gopalkrishna Gandhi reacts to him being Opposition's Presidential candidate, makes BIG statement

New Delhi: With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioning Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name as the opposition parties' candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday (June 15, 2022) said that it is "too premature" to comment on the matter. According to reports, some Opposition leaders talked to Gandhi over the phone and urged him to consider their request for being the joint opposition candidate for the post of President.

Gandhi, notably, was the consensus opposition candidate for the post of Vice President of India in 2017 but had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election.

Asked about his name doing the rounds as the Opposition's candidate for presidential polls, Gandhi told news agency PTI, "It is too premature to comment on it."

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi?

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, 77, is a former bureaucrat. He was also the governor of West Bengal from 2004 to 2009. Gandhi has also served as India's High Commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka. He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari.

Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with Opposition parties

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with various opposition parties to deliberate on the opposition's choice of a presidential nominee. Some leaders had proposed the name of NCP patron Sharad Pawar, but the veteran leader has declined to contest.

The election to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind would be held on July 18. Kovind had defeated joint opposition nominee Meira Kumar in the last presidential polls. 

(With agency inputs)

Gopalkrishna GandhiPresidential electionspresidential electionPresidential pollsMamata Banerjee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'