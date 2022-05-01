Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the IIT graduate accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case was linked to the sympathisers of the terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and was influenced by their idealogy, ANI reported quoting Prashant Kumar, Additional director general of police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to the officer, the accused had the intention to carry out a big operation after snatching the weapon at Gorakhnath Temple, of which UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also the chief priest.

Sharing the developments in the investigation, Kumar said that the accused sent money and ammunition overseas via several bank accounts to ISIS.

“We have investigated the accused’s social media and did data analysis of his e-devices, his various social media accounts like Gmail, Twitter, Facebook and E-wallets was conducted," said the police officer."

Accused sent over 8 lakhs to ISIS

The accused, via his bank accounts, sent around 8.5 lakh Indian Rupees to support ISIS terror activities via organisations related to ISIS supporters in different countries in Europe and America.

He sent various arms - AK47, M4 carbine and other missile technology, via the internet," he added.

The Gorakhnath Temple attack case is being investigated by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Criminal history

Notably, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who is an IIT graduate, is not a first-time offender but had been arrested before in Bengaluru for propagating ISIS ideas.

"He was arrested by Bengaluru Police in 2014 for being in connection with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas, the ADG said.

Gorakhnath Temple Attack

Accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi on April 3 forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon.

He conducted a lone wolf fatal attack at the southern gate of Gorakhnath temple and attempted to snatch the rifle of security officials on duty. His intention was to conduct a big operation after snatching the weapon, the ATS added

The Anti-Terror Squad during the course of its investigation analysed various devices and social media handles possessed by the accused.

He was influenced by terror organisations, radical preachers and ISIS-terrorism promoters.

"The accused was interrogated in detail by ATS during seven days` custody remand since Tuesday morning.

He was shifted to Lucknow after a special ATS court in the state capital granted seven days` custody remand for further interrogation.

The accused was earlier lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16.

