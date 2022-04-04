Gorakhnath temple attack: UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 5 Lakh for cops for thwarting terror bid

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 4) announced Rs 5 lakh for 3 PSE constables each for foiling the Gorakhnath temple attack. The Uttar Pradesh government has also handed over the case to Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"Situation could have gone out of control, UP ATS and UP STF will look into the matter. 3 PSE constables who busted this incident to be given Rs 5 lakhs as declared by the CM," UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told ANI.

The announcement came after a man attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple on Sunday (April 3)and tried to enter the temple premises.

The accused was identified as Murtaza and has been arrested, the Police said. According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on Sunday after raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar".

"The man who attacked two of our personnel yesterday at Gorakhnath temple has been nabbed. He's a resident of Gorakhpur, sickle recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be terror angle in it, case to be transferred to ATS, Kumar added.

(With agency inputs)

