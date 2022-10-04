Gorakhpur: UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on 'Navmi' - See pics
UP Chief Minister Adityanath performed a puja in Gorakhpur on the occasion of 'Navmi' as per an ANI report.
- UP CM performed a puja on the occasion of Navmi on Tuesday
- Earlier he had performed a puja on the occasion of Maha Ashtami
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Navmi', the ninth day of Navratri, in Gorakhpur. Earlier, he had performed a puja of "Maa Bhagwati" on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.
Adityanath, who is here since Sunday evening, performed the puja of Mata Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Bhagwati, and in the evening performed the puja of ninth form of the goddess, Ma Siddhidatri, at Durga temple on the first floor of the Gorakhnath temple, a senior official said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Navmi', the ninth day of Navratri, in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/cePP2j1B4O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022
During both pujas, Adityanath wished for the wellbeing, peace, and prosperity of the people, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
