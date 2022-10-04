NewsIndia
YOGI ADITYANATH

Gorakhpur: UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on 'Navmi' - See pics

UP Chief Minister Adityanath performed a puja in Gorakhpur on the occasion of 'Navmi' as per an ANI report.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • UP CM performed a puja on the occasion of Navmi on Tuesday
  • Earlier he had performed a puja on the occasion of Maha Ashtami

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Navmi', the ninth day of Navratri, in Gorakhpur. Earlier, he had performed a puja of "Maa Bhagwati" on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Adityanath, who is here since Sunday evening, performed the puja of Mata Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Bhagwati, and in the evening performed the puja of ninth form of the goddess, Ma Siddhidatri, at Durga temple on the first floor of the Gorakhnath temple, a senior official said.

 

During both pujas, Adityanath wished for the wellbeing, peace, and prosperity of the people, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

