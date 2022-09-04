Government Exams: The month of September is full of some major SSC, Railway, UPSC, State PCS, Banking, Teaching/TET, Defense and other government exams. These exams are going to be conducted by the various exam conducting authorities. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have prepared the list of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of September 2022. Check the list here for the major exams that will be conducted this month.

Government Exams List

Government Exams Dates Assam Rifles 2022 Exam 1st September Onwards IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam 3rd and 4th September UPSC NDA 2 2022 Exam 4th September 2022

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Exam 4th September 2022 NABARD Grade-A 7th September 2022 Tamil Nadu TN TET 2022 Paper-1 10th to 15th September UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Exam 16th September CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam 16th to 19th September 2022 SSC CHSL 2021 Paper-2 18th September 2022 CG TET Chhattisgarh Vyapam TET 2022 18th September 2022 UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Exam 20th to 30th September 2022 IBPS RRB Mains Exam 24th September 2022 Uttarakhand UTET 2022 exam 30th September 2022 DSSSB Assistant Teacher 1st to 30th September 2022

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam

Union Public Service Commission will conduct the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 today, 4th September 2022 (Sunday) at various centers/ locations across India. The written examination will be conducted in offline mode in various examination centers for 400 posts under UPSC NDA and NA II 2022 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force for eligible male and female candidates.

UPSC CDS (2) 2022 Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the Combined Defense Services Examination (CDS)-II 2022 exam on 4th September 2022. A total of 339 posts will be recruited in Army, Navy, Airforce through this exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022 to recruit personnel for the posts of Clerical cadre in 11 banks across India.

NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2022 Exam

UGC NET 2022 exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted by NTA on 12th, 13th and 14th August 2022 was postponed and will now be conducted between 20 to 30 September 2022 for the remaining 64 subjects. UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both' in Indian Universities or Colleges recognized by NTA.

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 & 3 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam, Phase-II is going to be conducted from 26th August to 8th September 2022. Phase-3 of the exam is going to be conducted from 8th September to 19th September 2022. More than 1.15 crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D 2022 exam in the year 2019.