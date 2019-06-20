Government, India, Development: Some of the most used words in President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament

Government, India, and Development emerged as some of the most used words in President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint session of Parliament on Thursday. The President used the word government 61 times, India 56 times, and development 23 times. Other words in the top ten most used words were - 'country' which was used 43 times, 'members' used 27 times and 'new' which was used 23 times.

The top 10 words in the speech were:

Will - 85 times

Government - 61 times

India - 56 times

Also - 45 times

Country- 43 times

Members - 27 times

Honourable - 24 times

Development - 23 times

New - 23 times

Crore - 21 times

The President in his address said that the new government is working towards building a New India where equal opportunities to progress are available to every person; where life of every person becomes better and their self-esteem is enhanced; where brotherhood and harmony bind the people with each other; where the foundation built on our ideals and values becomes stronger; and where the benefits of development reach every region and the last person standing in the queue.

He also laid focus on women empowerment listing it as one of the top priorities of the government. "Empowerment of women and their effective involvement in society and economy is the touchstone of a developed society. The Government’s thinking promotes not only women’s development but also women-led development. According the highest priority to women’s security, several effective steps have been initiated with the cooperation of the States. Penalties for crimes against women have been made harsher and the new penal provisions are being strictly enforced. The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’campaign has brought down female foeticide and improved the sex ratio in many districts of the country," he said.