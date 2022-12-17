topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KVS RECRUITMENT 2022

Government Job Alert! Bumper vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya, apply at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates can apply for PGT, TGT and various other posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools on the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to apply and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Government Job Alert! Bumper vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya, apply at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link here

KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2022: The registration for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS Recruitment 2022 is underway for various posts including TGT, PGT, and PRT. Candidates can apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in or through the direct link given below and check important dates, eligibility criteria and more here.

KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: Important Dates

  • Commencement of online application for KVS Recruitment- December 5, 2022
  • Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022

KVS Recruitment Vacancy Details 2022

The KVS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II. KVS Recruitment Official Notification

KVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the KVS recruitment link to apply under the announcement section as per your preference
  • In the newly opened tab, click on new registration and generate your login credentials
  • Log in with the system-generated login id and password 
  • Submit the required details and upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit your application form
  • Take a printout for future references

KVS PGT Recruitment 2022- Direct link

KVS TGT Recruitment 2022- Direct link

KVS Assistant Commissioner, Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment- Direct Link 

KVS Librarian and Other Non Teaching Posts- Direct Link

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.

Live Tv

KVS Recruitment 2022KV RecruitmentGovernment jobsSarkari naukariKV JobsKendriya Vidyalaya

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950