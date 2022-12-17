Government Job Alert! Bumper vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya, apply at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link here

KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2022: The registration for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS Recruitment 2022 is underway for various posts including TGT, PGT, and PRT. Candidates can apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in or through the direct link given below and check important dates, eligibility criteria and more here.

KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: Important Dates

Commencement of online application for KVS Recruitment- December 5, 2022

Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022

KVS Recruitment Vacancy Details 2022

The KVS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II. KVS Recruitment Official Notification

KVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the KVS recruitment link to apply under the announcement section as per your preference

In the newly opened tab, click on new registration and generate your login credentials

Log in with the system-generated login id and password

Submit the required details and upload the documents

Pay the application fee and submit your application form

Take a printout for future references

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.