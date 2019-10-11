Government launches mhariyali app to encourage people for planting trees

New Delhi: Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri on Friday launched a mobile app, 'mHariyali', which is aimed to encourage public engagement in planting trees and other such green drives.

"Our government in June 2019 directed all Ministries/ Departments to take up and implement on the ground within the next 100 days of various public welfare/ development activities. We are strongly committed to improving the quality of life of citizens," Puri said while launching the app.

People can upload information/photos of any plantation done by them, which is linked to the app and will be displayed on the website www.epgc.gov.in, a press release said.

Live TV

The app provides for automatic geo-tagging of plants. The app will also enable nodal officers to periodically monitor the plantation. Further, the app is user-friendly and works on any android mobile phone.

Earlier in October, to promote ease of living, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs carried out various activities including cleaning and greening of open space through the plantation, rainwater harvesting – awareness and construction and sensitization on source segregation of household waste and orientation and capacity building on home composting.

As part of the drive, a mass plantation drive 'Haryali Mahotsav' was launched in San Martin Park, Chanakyapuri in September in which approx 500 plants were planted and about 150 people, including students, participated. To date, 21,756 plants, including fruit plants have planted in these 103 colonies and more than 3800 people have participated.