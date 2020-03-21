Government launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

New Delhi: Amid the increasing concern over the coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Government on Friday (March 20, 2020) launched an official chatbot on messaging application WhatsApp named MyGov Corona Helpdesk with the tagline 'prepare don't panic'. The WhatsApp helpdesk is made with the objective to provide information and immediate support in case of any coronavirus emergency.

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk can be used by all WhatsApp users. The government shared the number associated with its new initiative - 9013151515, a person just needs to save the number in their contact list and send a message to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

This new initiative by the Centre will also create awareness among the citizens about the preventive measures that could save them from falling prey to the highly contagious virus.

The government has also released national helpline number for coronavirus that is +91-11-23978046 and the toll free number is 1075. People can also send their coronavirus related queries to central government's email id - ncov2019@gov.in .

Google has also taken a similar step and nitiated the ‘Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus’ campaign on its Search home page that lists out the five things people should follow to prevent coronavirus which includes washing their hands, coughing into their elbow, not touching their face, maintaining a safe distance and staying at home if they are sick.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 258 and the total number of recovered cases are 23 as per the Health Ministry.