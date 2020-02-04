Government taking measures to stabilise essential food prices, says Centre

New Delhi: The government is taking adequate steps to stabilise prices of essential food items, including vegetables, Minister Of State For Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao informed Lok Sabha, on Tuesday.

Potato, onion and tomato together accounted for about 52% of total vegetable production in 2018-19, the minister added.

In a written reply to a question on the issue, the minister stated that the government utilises trade and policy instruments like import duty, Minimum Export Price, export restrictions, the imposition of stock limits and advising the states for effective action against hoarders & black marketers etc. to regulate domestic availability and moderate prices.

Live TV

He also said that the government is also implementing the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) to help moderate the volatility in prices of agri-horticultural commodities like onion and potato.

"Government banned the export of onions and imposed stock limits on traders under Essential Commodities Act on 29.09.19. Government also imported onions for augmenting availability and moderating its prices." the minister said.