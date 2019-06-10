Government to buy National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II from US to bolster aerial shield for big cities

In an apparent effort to boost the security in major cities of the country, the government is set to acquire the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II) from the US. Sources told Zee Media that Defence Ministry had started the process of acquiring NASAMS-II during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

It is expected that the US would seal the deal worth Rs 6,000 crore within two months. The NASASM-II will be capable of neutralising any attack which is launched using an aircraft, drone or missile from a distance of 55 to 180 kilometers. The NASASM-II comes equipped with US-made Sentinel radar and AMRAAM missiles. The state-of-the-art air defence system also boasts of Stinger missiles and advanced gun systems. The NASASM-II will be used as the last line of aerial defence for big cities, including Delhi.

NASAMS-II is an upgraded version of the Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace/Raytheon National Advanced Surface to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). It comes equipped with new 3D mobile surveillance radars and 12 missile launchers.

Last year the government had inked S-400 Triumf air defence missile deal with Russia to bolster the country's aerial shield. It is expected that S-400 will reach India by next year. The S-400 Triumf air defence missile, which has been in service with the Russian forces since 2007, is considered to be the best in the world and is much more advanced than any western system.

The operational range of the S-400 Triumf is up to 400 kilometres, but it is capable of detecting targets which are 600 km away. The government has decided to buy five regiments of S-400 Triumf and they will deployed along the borders with Pakistan and China. The system is capable of detecting and tracking 300 targets and engaging 36 aircraft/UAVs/drones and 72 missiles simultaneously. It can take down aircraft/UAVs/drones at a range of 2-400 km. The system can shoot an incoming missile at a range of 5-60 km and at an altitude of 2-27 km.

Notably, India is also developing its own Missile Defence System, which includes Advance Air Defence (AAD) and Prithvi Air Defence (PAD). The AAD is capable of destroying any ballistic or cruise missile at a height of 30km, while the PAD can destroy ballistic or cruise missile at a height of 60km.