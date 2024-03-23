Government Urged To Halt QNet Supply Chain Amid Mounting Concerns For Public Safety

The Financial Frauds Victims Welfare Association (FFVWA) has issued a compelling plea to governmental and private entities to cease the supply chain operations of QNet. Speaking out against the proliferation of illegal pyramid and Ponzi schemes, Phanindra, the head of the association, emphasized the urgent need for decisive action to prevent further tragedies. The call comes in the wake of a disturbing incident on March 8, where a multi-level marketing agent, driven to desperation by the pressures of his involvement with QNet, tragically took the lives of his three children before his own.

Highlighting the broader implications, association member Gurupreet underscored QNet's parent company, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd.'s involvement in a range of illicit activities spanning from money laundering to support for anti-national agendas since 1998. Despite regulatory crackdowns prompting terminations of contracts with major courier services like India Post and Blue Dart, concerns persist as Hyderabad-based TCI Express continues to facilitate QNet's operations.

Expressing grave concerns, Anuja Kotecha, another association member, shed light on QNet's deceptive practices, where mundane products are marketed at exorbitant prices under the guise of providing 'energy enhancement.' She stressed the imperative for government-led awareness campaigns to shield the public from falling prey to such fraudulent schemes.