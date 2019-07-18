Government will ensure Kulbhushan Jadhav's safety and early return to India: Jaishankar briefs Parliament on ICJ verdict

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday vowed that the government will continue its efforts to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav who is in Pakistan's captivity. Jaishankar assured the house that the government will do all it can for Jadhav's well being. "I can assure the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India," he said.

Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha over the issue, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan to review its order of death sentence awarded to Jadhav and granted him consular access, holding Islamabad guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

The minister told the House that the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of the Vienna Convention on several counts. "The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officer's access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention. The sole dissenting judge in Jadhav case was from Pakistan," the EAM asserted, adding that all others stood with India in the case," he said.

Further informing the House of the judgement, he said that it is a vindication for India and Jadhav and for all those who believe in the rule of law and sanctity of international conventions. "The House, I am sure, will join me in this landmark judgement. The sentiments, I express in this matter, are those of the entire House and indeed of the entire nation," he said.