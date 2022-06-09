Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday (June 8, 2022) said that the administration's frantic and forced efforts of establishing negative peace in Jammu and Kashmir have miserably failed. “We tried to persuade the ruling party to bring about a change in its approach with regards to Kashmir, but they didn't listen to us. Now they are struggling with their failures,” said Dr Farooq Abdullha.

Abdullah’s statement came while he was addressing workers and functionaries at a one-day block level meeting in the Hazratbal constituency. In his address, Senior Abdullah said that the consequences of 5th August can only be judged by looking at the depths of torments faced by the people of J&K on every front.

Abdullah said, “We are facing an alarming situation that has arisen out of the August 5, 2019, undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions. The government’s efforts to force peace in Jammu and Kashmir have miserably failed.”

"Even at the hour of pervasive fear in a sensitive region like that of ours, people who run the show from New Delhi have failed to see the wisdom of local democratic forces, the real stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir...It has failed to make earnest efforts to establish a setup here that rests on the active will of the people of our people in Kashmir, Jammu, Chenab, and Pir Panjal,” he added.

Abdullah also highlighted that the party's mission is to protect the relationship with the Union which was built upon the constitutional safeguards that respected the unique identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are fighting legally and democratically. We are also reaching out to political forces across the country to help us in our fight to get back our rights,” he said.