Govt announces telephonic survey for feedback on prevalence, distribution of coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms

The government on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a telephone survey to garner feedback from citizens on prevalence and distribution of coronavirus symptoms and urged people to participate in the exercise in good measure. The people will be called on their mobile phones from the number 1921, the Health Ministry said, while cautioning against pranksters calling from any other number on the pretext of a similar survey.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, it announced, "Govt of India will be conducting a Telephonic Survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921."

The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India. "People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in a good measure when a call comes from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms.

"Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey," the health ministry stated.

The ministry also asked the states and UTs to inform the public about the official nature of this exercise through media and that they are aware of any other calls by pranksters or phishing/fishing attempts from any other number. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 603 and the number of cases climbed to 18,985 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.