हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Govt announces telephonic survey for feedback on prevalence, distribution of coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, it announced, "Govt of  India will be conducting a Telephonic Survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921."

Govt announces telephonic survey for feedback on prevalence, distribution of coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms

The government on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a telephone survey to garner feedback from citizens on prevalence and distribution of coronavirus symptoms and urged people to participate in the exercise in good measure. The people will be called on their mobile phones from the number 1921, the Health Ministry said, while cautioning against pranksters calling from any other number on the pretext of a similar survey.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, it announced, "Govt of  India will be conducting a Telephonic Survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921."

The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India. "People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in a good measure when a call comes from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms.

"Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey," the health ministry stated.

The ministry also asked the states and UTs to inform the public about the official nature of this exercise through media and that they are aware of any other calls by pranksters or phishing/fishing attempts from any other number. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 603 and the number of cases climbed to 18,985 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus outbreakCOVID-19 outbreakCoronavirus worldwideCoronavirus ItalyCoronavirus USCoronavirus Spain
Next
Story

COVID-19: All efforts being made to improve availability of chemicals, medicines, says Centre
Corona Meter
  • 18985Confirmed
  • 3260Discharged
  • 603Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M23S

DNA: Analysis that would embarrass Corona Lockdown breakers