Govt brought Citizenship Amendment Act CAA to fulfill decades-old promises, some opposition parties giving it political colour: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the government brought the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to fulfill the decades-old promises and solve the problems, adding that some opposition parties are giving it a political colour and turning it into a vote bank matter.

Addressing a NCC rally, PM Modi questioned as to why these parties don't see the atrocities--rape, torture--inflicted on minorities in Pakistan. "Our govt is solving problems that have languished for decades. The country knows the true face of the people who are applying a communal colour to it. The country is silent but it understands," added PM Modi.

Live TV

Recalling partition, PM Modi said that since independence, leaders had promised the minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh that they can come back to India if they are persecuted, adding that even Mahatma Gandhi wanted it. "This was the same emotion behind the Nehru-Liaquat Pact. It was India's responsibility to protect these people who were continuously persecuted on religious grounds," said PM Modi.

"India is moving ahead with a young approach and carries out surgical strikes & airstrikes to fight back terrorism. Not only J&K, but the entire country is witnessing new dawn of peace. We're moving ahead swiftly in fighting separatism and will defeat it completely," said PM.

Hitting out at those opposing the CAA, PM Modi said, "People who are protesting against the CAA, are the same that protested against the Enemy Property Act as well. After Partition, India and Bangladesh have shared some issues about the border as well. No major steps were taken to solve these issues."

Citing an advertisement by the Pakistani Army on the minorities, PM Modi said, " Some time ago, Pakistan's Army had put out an advertisement. It was an ad for cleaning workers. It said that only non-Muslims could apply for the post. That means it was for these Dalits and other minorities."