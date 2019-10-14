close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Finance Minister

Govt committed to provide eco-friendly energy security to India: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister gave a reference of thermal units which are still dependent on coal and said that the concerned Ministry is "moving away from coal base to open renewable sources of energy''.

Govt committed to provide eco-friendly energy security to India: Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government is committed to provide energy security to India.

"....Here is the government which is committed for energy security for India. Energy security, which is not blindly using non-environment friendly sources," Sitharaman said addressing India Energy Forum CERAWeek Summit.

The third India Energy Forum by CERAWeek has been organised in association with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas from October 13 to 15. The Summit, gives a platform to examine the fundamental challenges and opportunities to provide sustainable, secure and affordable energy choices to the people of India.

Stating that India's energy sector and energy commitment pose a lot of challenges, the Finance Minister gave a reference of thermal units which are still dependent on coal and said that the concerned Ministry is "moving away from coal base to open renewable sources of energy".

Live TV

"We have a leadership politically committed to make sure that every Indian gets the basic energy requirements as shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said. The Union Minister asserted that the government has achieved the target of providing electricity connection to 12 crores families and Liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas cylinders to 8 crores households, which was just a dream for 70 years.

Highlighting the government's efforts to facilitate a friendly environment to investors, she said: "The atmosphere to invest is going to be friendlier in terms of reducing the regulatory mechanisms and their calibrations."

"The BJP government at the Centre announced 'cooperative tax cut' with an intention to make India an attractive destination, Sitharaman said adding that now investors can move towards a newer regime which better and attractive.

On September 20, the Finance Minister made a deep cut in corporate tax rates, from 30 per cent to 22 per cent. She further said that amendments are being made to Company Act so it does not look punitive and driving towards punishment but more towards compliance.

Tags:
Finance MinisterNirmala SitharamanCERAWeek SummitBJP government
Next
Story

Enforcement Directorate files additional status report in DK Shivakumar money-laundering case

Must Watch

PT3M

12 killed as building collapses after cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh's Mau