New Delhi: A proposal for a Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project has been approved by the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for upgrading 2G mobile services to 4G services at security sites in regions that are affected by Left Wing Extremism, according to a government statement.

In a Union Cabinet meeting which was held on Wednesday, it was decided that 2343 Left Wing extremism Phase-I sites will be upgraded from 2G to 4G support at a cost of Rs 1,884.59 crore (excluding taxes and levies).

As part of the upgrade from 2G to 4G services in Left Wing Extremism Phase-I sites, BSNL will provide 'Operation and Maintenance' and will keep these sites up and running for another five years at its own expense. This work will be awarded to BSNL since these sites are owned by the company.

The Cabinet also approved funding of operations and maintenance costs of LWE Phase-I 2G sites by BSNL for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years at an estimated cost of Rs.541.80 crore. The extension will be up to 12 months from the date of approval by the Cabinet or commissioning of 4G sites, whichever is earlier.

As part of a prestigious project, the government chose BSNL for manufacturing indigenous 4G telecom equipment in order to achieve self-reliance in the telecom gear segment, as well as allow exports to other markets. The same 4G equipment will be used in this project as well.

Benefits of 4G in LWE-affected areas

Currently, these LSW areas do not have adequate internet or data services. Upon upgrading, the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments may be able to benefit from better services. Additionally, it shall provide communications for security personnel working in these areas.

The proposal aims to provide mobile communications to rural areas. Mobile broadband shall also be used to provide various e-government services, banking services, telemedicine, tele-education, and the like.

