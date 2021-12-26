Govt launches Universal Pass cum certificate for fully vaccinated citizens, here's how to get yours

New Delhi: The Government of India has introduced the Universal Pass cum Certificate for fully vaccinated citizens. This Universal Pass will be useful for travel by public transport, entry in offices, malls, airports, railway stations, etc.
Universal Pass cum Certificate: Here's how to register
Step 1: Click on the link: https://epassmsdma.mahait.org
Step 2: On the home page click on the 'Universal Pass For Double Vaccinated Citizen' icon
Step 3: Enter your mobile number registered on the Cowin portal
Step 4: Enter the recieved OTP
Step 5: Printout the Univeral Pass cum Certificate