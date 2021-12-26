Govt launches Universal Pass cum certificate for fully vaccinated citizens, here's how to get yours

New Delhi: The Government of India has introduced the Universal Pass cum Certificate for fully vaccinated citizens. This Universal Pass will be useful for travel by public transport, entry in offices, malls, airports, railway stations, etc.

Universal Pass cum Certificate: Here's how to register

Step 1: Click on the link: https://epassmsdma.mahait.org

Step 2: On the home page click on the 'Universal Pass For Double Vaccinated Citizen' icon

Step 3: Enter your mobile number registered on the Cowin portal

Step 4: Enter the recieved OTP

Step 5: Printout the Univeral Pass cum Certificate

Live TV