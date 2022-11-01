Govt job, flat for acid attack victim, assures Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised a government job as well as a flat for a woman acid attack victim. Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said a woman, who has been a victim of an acid attack, met him and requested the government job on the compassionate ground. The chief secretary was instructed on the spot to give her a job. The state government has hiked the pension for the acid attack victims to Rs 10,000 per month as they had to take care of their family needs. The victim also asked for a house and he will talk to Housing Minister V.Somanna to allot one of the 40,000 flats being constructed in Bengaluru.

Bommai said he had wished to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award on November 1 and that is being fulfilled. The award will be presented posthumously to Dr. Puneet Raj Kumar who had decided his entire life for the sake of Kannada and created awareness of the greatness of this language.

He had done a lot of philanthropy in the State and was a model for many by pledging his body parts. Seeing the actor, lakhs of people have pledged their eyes. Dr. Puneet had achieved big at a young age for which the State`s highest civilian award, `Karnataka Ratna` will be presented to him posthumously.

On the inclusion of a chapter on Dr. Puneet in textbooks, the CM said a decision in this regard will be taken in the coming days. "We will do whatever is possible". Greeting the people on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, he said this festival celebration must not be restricted to only celebrations but it must remain in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas.

The government has formulated several schemes for the Kannadigas to come up in various fields including education, and employment, and this facility must be utilized.